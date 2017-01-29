Top Stories

A Resister’s Guide
by Michael Jessen on Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 2:01pm

“Government was intended to suppress injustice, but its effect has been to embody and perpetuate it.” – William Godwin

Like...

read more
Nelson's Myers travels to Washington DC to be part of 'solidarity for love, inclusion and respect'
by Bruce Fuhr on Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 11:59am

It has been quite a week south of the 49th parallel as the 45th President of the United States began his four-year term.

However, before Donald Trump could begin to...

read more
West Arm residents want look into own mayor, council
by John Boivin on Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:05pm

There’s a bit of an independence movement brewing along the shores of Kootenay Lake east of Nelson.

Some residents living in Balfour, Harrop, Procter and area want a bigger say in...

read more

Latest Headlines

Wayne’s World January 2017
by Wayne Stetski on Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 2:07pm

Pop-Up Constituency Offices

Happy New Year! 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation, and I am looking forward to serving you in the busy year ahead. I campaigned on the promise that I would be a strong voice for Kootenay-Columbia in Ottawa and my priority remains visiting communities across the riding to hear from you.

Earlier in...
New provincial regulations surrounding alcohol come into effect
by Timothy Schafer on Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 7:30pm

Alcohol could become a more pervasive and accessible aspect of Kootenay-Boundary life after the province implemented province-wide updates to the Liquor Control and Licencing Act Monday.

All types of businesses — like barbershops, salons, book stores and art galleries — are now eligible to apply for a liquor licence, after the Liquor Policy Review acted upon some of...

Sports Headlines

Kingwell's hat-trick powers Ghostriders past struggling Leafs
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 29 2017

The New Year started out so well, and there was plenty of optimism in the camp of the Nelson Leafs.

Despite dropping a heartbreaking overtime decision to division rival Beaver Valley on the final day of 2016, the Leafs had good reason to feel great after pushing one of the league heavyweights to the wall before losing with just over two seconds left in the game.

There also was a...
Canadian skier Julien Locke cruises to Korean National’s Sprint title
by Nelson Daily Sports on Friday Jan 27 2017

Julien Locke of Nelson it sitting in a pretty nice position on the eve of his first World Cup Cross Country race set for Feb 3-5 in PyeongChang, Korea.

The BlackJack/Nelson Nordic Club racer won the Korean National’s Sprint at the Alpensia Resort.

Locke won the 1.8 kilometer sprint race Tuesday (January 24) in a time of 3:41.56. The time was more than 15 seconds ahead of...
more sports

Community News

Welcome to the Megaphone. This is your place to post the news that matters to you. If someone's getting married or getting born, this is the place to let your community know. If you want to thank someone for a good turn or lambaste the noisy, nosy, or woefully ignorant, do it here. Basically, anything you think your community need to know about: use the megaphone and make yourself heard. Now blast away...

Time is running out on Kootenay Music Awards

by Contributor on 29 Jan 2017
Time is running out on Kootenay Music Awards

Calling all musicans.

The Kootenay Music Awards submissions are now open, until Sunday February 12, 2017.

Awards submissions kicked off January 16 in eight exciting categories, including Artist and Album of the Year.

The Kootenay Co-Op Radio is honored and excited to be coordinating the fifth Kootenay Music Awards. 

A premier celebration of local, original music which captures the diversity, creativity and craft of musical talents found in and around the Kootenay Mountain Region.

Environmental Films Come to Nelson

by Contributor on 29 Jan 2017
Environmental Films Come to Nelson

West Kootenay EcoSociety and the Civic Theatre are proud to bring two remarkable environmental films to Nelson. These two screenings will be fundraisers for both organizations.

Wednesday (February 1) the amazing film “To The Ends Of The Earth” will be screened and then on February 8 “KONELĪNE: our land beautiful” will be shown. Both films will start at 7 pm.

Tickets will be available online at civictheatre.ca or at the door.

more community news

Regional News

Boundary region big winners as government pours funds into palliative care support

by Contributor on 26 Jan 2017
in
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson was present to present a cheque during Thursday's announcement to improved access to hospice palliative care in Grand Forks and Osoyoos/Oliver.

The Province has provided $129,000 for improved access to hospice palliative care in Grand Forks and Osoyoos/Oliver.

“It’s very important to patients and their families in rural areas to have access to care and support close to home,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson.

“This funding will help ensure that people don’t have to travel too far outside of their own community to receive service.” 

UPDATED: Missing Pass Creek woman found in Kelowna

by Nelson Daily Staff on 26 Jan 2017
in
UPDATED: Missing Pass Creek woman found in Kelowna

Sgt Laurel Mathew of the Castlegar RCMP said in a media release that the missing Pass Creek woman has been found in Kelowna.

Darilee Nolie was located in Kelowna at the hospital and is safely with Police there Mathew explained.

"She is fine, and will be brought back home to Castlegar in the near future," Mathew explained;

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to share and discuss."

Mathew said the sharing of this story through social media is what led us to know she was in Kelowna and allowed us to locate her.

Provincial & National

Remember to buy your new BC Parks licence plate

by Contributor on 29 Jan 2017
in
All net proceeds from the sale and ongoing renewals of BC Parks licence plates will be re-invested back into provincial parks through the Park Enhancement Fund.

The public is encouraged to purchase their new BC Parks plates at Autoplan broker offices starting Monday, and show their support for provincial parks through images of a Kermode Bear, Purcell Mountains or scenic Porteau Cove.

In partnership with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, the specialty licence plates were unveiled by Environment Minister Mary Polak and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone in Vancouver earlier this month.

Spending is to blame for Alberta's $10.8 billion deficit

by The Fraser Institute on 26 Jan 2017
in
This year’s deficit is expected to top $10.8 billion.

The Alberta government could have posted a small budget surplus this year if successive governments had kept program spending increases in line with population growth and inflation, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

But Alberta’s new government is continuing its predecessors’ trend of rapid spending increases, which has seen nearly uninterrupted deficits in the province since 2008/2009 — even during years when oil prices were at historic highs.

Virtual Paperboy

Let our virtual paperboy deliver an issue to your inbox every week, FREE! You don't even have to tip him!

Contact The Nelson Daily

Owner/Editor: Bruce Fuhr

Email: editor@thenelsondaily.com or sports@thenelsondaily.com
Phone: 250-354-7025

Sales Rep: Deb Fuhr
Phone: 250-509-0825
email: fuhrdeb@gmail.com

 

 

 