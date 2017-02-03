Latest Headlines

Other News Stories
by Letters to the ... on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 8:19pm
To The Editor:
Where is BC’s leadership on climate change? Moving first can be risky. Doubt says leaping into the clean energy economy is like coming to the edge of a mountain pool and you cry “Lets jump in!” everybody responds “Great idea!”, so you bound into the air and just before landing in the water you turn and see that...
by Contributor on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 6:50pm
A community delegation will travel to Japan in mid-March to mark the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Nelson and Izu-shi, formerly known as Shuzenji.
Sports Headlines
by Nelson Daily Sports on Friday Feb 03 2017
The L.V. Rogers Bombers take to the floor this weekend for the annual Junior Boy's Basketball Tournament beginning Friday at the Hangar.
The Bombers welcome teams from Grand Forks, J. Lloyd Crowe in Trail, Mount Sentinel, Nakusp and Stanley Humphries Rockers of Castlegar.
The tournament is divided into two pools of three teams playing a round robin draw to determine playoff...
by Nelson Daily Sports on Thursday Feb 02 2017
Sure it would be nice to knock off the perennial favourite in the first round of the playoffs, but that has been a hurdle the Nelson Leafs have failed to accomplish since the years of Simon Wheeldon behind the bench.
So the goal for the Green and White in the next three weeks has to be win as many games needed to overtake the Grand Forks Border Bruins for third spot in the Murdoch...