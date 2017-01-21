Latest Headlines

Other News Stories
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 7:03am
Now that Environment Canada has lifted a Snowfall Warning that hovered over the West Kootenay/Boundary region for most of Wednesday, residents can now concentrate on digging out of the 20-plus centimeter dump that hit the area.
And what also comes with that digging out is the massive road interruptions throughout the region, starting at the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Grand Forks...
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 7:14am
To The Editor:
Climate science makes rapid advancements while many national policies move backwards. Tragically, we have already entered the rapidly increasing phase of climate change, in which impacts increase nonlinearly. Until recently, we have been protected by the inherent strength of the environment: it can withstand a lot of punishment before it begins...
by Nelson Daily Sports on Thursday Jan 19 2017
If you build it, they will come.
It appears the movie Field of Dreams, substituting Kootenay International Junior Hockey League President Bill Ohlhausen for actor Kevin Costner, will make a special showing during a meeting of the Board of Governors Sunday in Castlegar.
The KIJHL has been building since the league started in 1966. And now the Junior B league is...
by Nelson Daily Sports on Tuesday Jan 17 2017
The idea, believe it or not, to celebrate Minor Hockey with a weeklong string of events got its start in Trail during the late 1950s.
Trail Director Charlie Maclean organized Canada's first Minor Hockey Week at Cominco Arena in Trail, promoting it with the slogan: "Don't SEND your boy to play hockey - TAKE him!"
In 1958, Canadian Amateur Hockey Association...