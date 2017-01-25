Top Stories

City staff hopes to ease residents into garbage and recycling regulations changes
by Nelson Daily Staff on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 7:54pm

The City of Nelson is hoping residents will buy into changes to the curbside garbage pick up after council recently voted in amendments to its Waste Management and Wildlife Attractant Bylaw.

...
read more
RDCK Director Tanya Wall earns Liberal nomination for Nelson-Creston
by Nelson Daily Staff on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 7:21pm

And then there were three.

Regional District of Central Kootenay Area B director Tanya Wall is tossing her hat into the ring as the Liberal nomination for Nelson-Creston in the upcoming BC...

read more
City begins gathering final details on medical cannabis regulations in preparation for public meeting
by Timothy Schafer on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 7:20am

A new pot of regulations are brewing over medical cannabis in Nelson as the city prepares to hash out its legal language to regulate the industry prior to the passing of federal law.
...

read more

Latest Headlines

Knee Deep Developments announces new quad chairlift for Whitewater Ski Resort
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:23pm

The owners of Whitewater Ski Resort, Knee Deep Developments Ltd. made a significant announcement Monday that the company has purchased a brand new Leitner-Poma fixed-grip quad chairlift ready for installation during the 2017 offseason.

The new quad lift, expected to operational in December of 2017, would replace the existing two-person Summit Chair, which is one of the original...
CIBC 125th anniversary celebration great news for Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation
by Nelson Daily Staff on Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 8:52pm

Nelson, located in the Selkirk Mountains is a city that got its start during the silver rush in the late 1800s.

The influx in interest in the Queen City of the Kootenays garnered interest of many business, including the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The CIBC recently celebrated its 125 annivesary by presenting the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation a cheque for $5000.

...

Sports Headlines

Fundraiser to Save Kinnaird Bluffs
by Contributor on Wednesday Jan 25 2017

For the first time ever the Cube Climbing Centre and The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) have joined forces to bring the annual Reel Rock film tour to Nelson, British Columbia.

The event, which showcases five rock climbing and mountaineering films from around the world, will be held at the Civic Theatre on Monday, January 30th at 7 p.m. and all proceeds will go...
Mount Sentinel Wildcats edge Cougars in OT thriller
by Nelson Daily Sports on Wednesday Jan 25 2017

Victoria Peebles and Leanne Kabatoff each scored baskets in overtime to power the Mount Sentinel Wildcats to a thrilling 46-40 victory over rival Nakusp Cougars in the final of the Cats Senior Girl’s High School Tournament this past weekend in the South Slocan.

Peebles snapped a 38-38 tie with the first basket of the extra period to power the host Wildcats to the Championship win...
more sports

Community News

Welcome to the Megaphone. This is your place to post the news that matters to you. If someone's getting married or getting born, this is the place to let your community know. If you want to thank someone for a good turn or lambaste the noisy, nosy, or woefully ignorant, do it here. Basically, anything you think your community need to know about: use the megaphone and make yourself heard. Now blast away...

Carmina Burana choral works come to Nelson

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
Carmina Burana choral works come to Nelson

It has been described as primitive and eloquent, inspiring and ominous, powerful and poignant. Truly, Carmina Burana is one of the greatest choral works of the 20th century and one whose popularity has never dwindled since its premiere in 1937.  
 

Canada Summer Jobs employer application deadline extended to Friday, February 3rd

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
Canada Summer Jobs employer application deadline extended to Friday, February 3rd

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski would like to remind employers interested in applying for Canada Summer Jobs funding for 2017 that the January 20 application deadline has been extended to Friday, February 3rd.

Service Canada extended the deadline by two weeks to allow more employers the opportunity to submit an application for funding.

In Kootenay–Columbia, Canada Summer Jobs 2017 will focus on applications which complement the following local priorities:

more community news

Regional News

MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman

by Castlegar Source on 25 Jan 2017
in
MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman
The Castlegar RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old woman who left her home in Pass Creek yesterday and has not returned. Police have learned that Darilee Nolie was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday when she was given a ride to the Crescent Valley Bridge. She was believed to be hitc hiking towards Slocan Park, but this hasn't been confirmed.
 
Nolie is described as:  5'4" tall, weighing approx 220 pounds. She is Aboriginal.

Marchers from across the region join Castlegar's Women's March on Washington

by Kyra Hoggan on 23 Jan 2017
in
Marchers from across the region join Castlegar's Women's March on Washington

Marchers from Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Salmo and the Slocan Valley came together in Castlegar Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington, organized by Cara-Lee Malange, community education coordinator with the Mir Centre for Peace.

 Malange said she was delighted at the turn-out for the event.

Provincial & National

B.C.’s tourism sector sees spike in visitors

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
in
The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015.

In the first 11 months of 2016, more than 5.1 million international visitors arrived in British Columbia, a 12.2% increase over the same time frame in 2015.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015. The same visitor numbers show in November 2016, a 13.1% increase in international visitor arrivals over November 2015, showing a total of 31,675 more visitors. 

Canada’s inadequate patent protections for pharmaceuticals hampering innovation and economic growth

by The Fraser Institute on 25 Jan 2017
in
Both the U.S. and European Union provide a patent restoration term of up to five years beyond a patent’s 20 year life.

Strengthening protections of intellectual property rights for pharmaceutical drugs would encourage innovation of new medicines, create high-skilled jobs and grow the economy, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Virtual Paperboy

Let our virtual paperboy deliver an issue to your inbox every week, FREE! You don't even have to tip him!

Contact The Nelson Daily

Owner/Editor: Bruce Fuhr

Email: editor@thenelsondaily.com or sports@thenelsondaily.com
Phone: 250-354-7025

Sales Rep: Deb Fuhr
Phone: 250-509-0825
email: fuhrdeb@gmail.com

 

 

 