Other News Stories
by Kirsten Hildebrand on Monday Jan 30 2017
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday Jan 30 2017
Opinions
by Michelle Mungall on Tuesday Jan 31 2017
by The Fraser Institute on Thursday Jan 26 2017
by David Suzuki on Wednesday Jan 25 2017
Latest Headlines
by Michelle Mungall on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 7:14pm
With 2017 settling in, topping news and Facebook discussions is the US election. Big changes down south, and many are worried about what the future will bring. Mass rallies for human rights while the new US President acts swiftly to dismantle President Obama’s Affordable Care Act and approve the previously rejected Keystone and Dakota pipelines.
by Nelson Daily Staff on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 9:00am
The Nelson Police Department is thanking the press and public for their help after a missing Nelson woman was found thanks to local tips, according to Police Chief Paul Burkart.
"Further to yesterday’s release, Nelson Police Department is happy to report that the missing person, Mrs. Judith Jeffrey has been located by Nelson Search and Rescue in good condition and is back...
Sports Headlines
by Nelson Daily Sports on Tuesday Jan 31 2017
Nelson Minor Hockey received an influx of young players for the current season with the Nelson Initiation Team flourishing on the ice.
Mallard's Source for sports would like to add to the successful campaign on the ice for Nelson Initiation with Team of the Week selection.
The Nelson Initiation team includes, Tyson Bayoff, Bennett Dickinson, Oakley Dickenson, Duncan Giroux,...
by Nelson Daily Sports on Tuesday Jan 31 2017
Another tournament.
Another silver medal for the Nelson Atom Leafs.
The Leafs lost a heartbreaking 4-3 decision to Revelstoke Grizzlies in the final of the Castlegar Atom Minor Hockey Tournament Sunday in the Sunflower City.
Nelson also won a silver medal in a tournament earlier this month in Kimberley.
The game was the second of the tournament between the two...