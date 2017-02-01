Top Stories

Cardio room repair pushes NDCC renos to over $6 million
by John Boivin on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 7:20pm

It’s any home renovator’s nightmare — you cut a hole in a wall and find a major problem lurking behind it.

That’s what happened with the Regional District of the...

RCMP arrest man trying to cut down power pole; suspect's house later destroyed by fire
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:04pm

A noise complaint Saturday night in the community of Edgewood was just the start of a few hectic days for Nakusp RCMP.

RCMP were called to the to a residence (January 28th) in the community...

Canada has role in new Trump world order, says local MP
by John Boivin on Monday, January 30, 2017 - 7:20pm

From Kiev to Cranbrook, Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski says he’s hearing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stetski has just returned from a 12-day fact-finding mission...

Latest Headlines

We need to ban big money from politics
by Michelle Mungall on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 7:14pm

With 2017 settling in, topping news and Facebook discussions is the US election. Big changes down south, and many are worried about what the future will bring. Mass rallies for human rights while the new US President acts swiftly to dismantle President Obama’s Affordable Care Act and approve the previously rejected Keystone and Dakota pipelines.
 
Yet amidst all this...
UPDATED: Missing Nelson woman found safe
by Nelson Daily Staff on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 9:00am

The Nelson Police Department is thanking the press and public for their help after a missing Nelson woman was found thanks to local tips, according to Police Chief Paul Burkart.

"Further to yesterday’s release, Nelson Police Department is happy to report that the missing person, Mrs. Judith Jeffrey has been located by Nelson Search and Rescue in good condition and is back...

Sports Headlines

Mallard's Team of the Week — Nelson Minor Hockey Initiation Team
by Nelson Daily Sports on Tuesday Jan 31 2017

Nelson Minor Hockey received an influx of young players for the current season with the Nelson Initiation Team flourishing on the ice.

Mallard's Source for sports would like to add to the successful campaign on the ice for Nelson Initiation with Team of the Week selection.

The Nelson Initiation team includes, Tyson Bayoff, Bennett Dickinson, Oakley Dickenson, Duncan Giroux,...
Nelson Atom Leafs drop heartbreaker to finish with silver medal
by Nelson Daily Sports on Tuesday Jan 31 2017

Another tournament.

Another silver medal for the Nelson Atom Leafs.

The Leafs lost a heartbreaking 4-3 decision to Revelstoke Grizzlies in the final of the Castlegar Atom Minor Hockey Tournament Sunday in the Sunflower City.

Nelson also won a silver medal in a tournament earlier this month in Kimberley.

The game was the second of the tournament between the two...
Community News

Welcome to the Megaphone. This is your place to post the news that matters to you. If someone's getting married or getting born, this is the place to let your community know. If you want to thank someone for a good turn or lambaste the noisy, nosy, or woefully ignorant, do it here. Basically, anything you think your community need to know about: use the megaphone and make yourself heard. Now blast away...

Kootenay elders celebrated in new book

by Contributor on 31 Jan 2017
Kootenay elders celebrated in new book

When Nelson author Lee Reid set out to learn about elders and aging in the West Kootenay, she was unprepared for the richness and complexity of the stories she heard. Before long, interviews about gardening, cooking, and collective wisdom began to take root.

Co-op Radio Blues, Brews & BBQ is Back

by Contributor on 31 Jan 2017
Co-op Radio Blues, Brews & BBQ is Back

Blues, Brews & BBQ is back for another year, and just in time to save us from cabin fever and get us up on the dance floor.

Saturday Feb 25th at Finley's Bar and Grill, Doors open at 6pm, tickets for the door only $25.

Featuring such legends as Portland, Oregon roots artist Lloyd Jones. Opening for Jones and the " Nelson All-stars " is none other than special guest Kelly Fawcett. Kelly will front the opening band lead by sax player Clinton Swanson and featuring Don Stewart, Mark Spielman, Jim Fike, and Tim Bullen.

Regional News

Paramedics: an essential service, or just healthcare workers?

by Sara Golling on 01 Feb 2017
in
A heart attack victim receiving expert care

There you are, flat on the floor with crushing chest pain.  "Heart attack!" you think, while the world goes a bit grey and fuzzy.  But you're able to reach your phone and dial 911.  Is this an emergency?  Are the paramedics who come to tend  you essential, or just nice to have, like a clean floor to lie on while you wait for help to arrive?

BC Hydro's $2.5-mill reno of Castlegar offices nearing completion

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Jan 2017
in
BC Hydro employees are looking forward to moving back into their newly-renovated digs. Photo by Devon Hoggan

BC Hydro is nearing completion of their $2.5-million renovation of their offices, according to spokeswoman Mary Anne Coules, who said the project is expected to be completed on schedule by April of this year.

Provincial & National

Great Day for SPCA

by Contributor on 31 Jan 2017
in
The SPCA was a big winner after the government announced an additional $5 million to support o replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

The B.C. government announced Tuesday an additional $5 million to support the BC SPCA’s eight-year Facilities Development and Service Plan to replace or renovate aging shelters, keeping vulnerable animals safe.

North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornthwaite joined with members of the BC SPCA for the announcement. This $5-million funding announcement will allow the BC SPCA to embark on the initial stages of Phase 2 of its facilities plan, which includes a new Vancouver campus.  

IIO BC called to Salmon Arm following police involved shooting

by Contributor on 30 Jan 2017
in
Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is in Salmon Arm after man was shot.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been called in to investigate a Salmon Arm police involved shooting.

While all aspects and circumstances around this incident will be subject to independent investigation and verification, police can advise that Monday (January 30) shortly before 12:20 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a complaint of a theft in progress at a local car wash.

Police attended the car wash located in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue SW and located the suspect, a lone male, in one of the wash bays.  

