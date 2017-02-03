Top Stories

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, February 3, 2017 - 5:34pm

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement Friday afternoon for the West Kootenay as an active weather system off the BC coast will give a prolonged period of snow to much of...

YRB issues public warning to travel with care as winter storm strikes
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, February 3, 2017 - 1:33pm

Marc Dale Operations Manager at Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. for Southeast Kootenay is advising the public to drive with care on the highways in the region as Mother Nature strikes with...

Wildlife groups irked by possible wolf-cull plan around Revelstoke
by John Boivin on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 7:07pm

The Valhalla Wilderness Society wants to know if the government is planning a wolf cull in the Revelstoke area based on the recommendations of a report the environmental group says is fatally...

Latest Headlines

Letter: Come on in – the water is fine
by Letters to the ... on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 8:19pm

To The Editor:

Where is BC’s leadership on climate change? Moving first can be risky. Doubt says leaping into the clean energy economy is like coming to the edge of a mountain pool and you cry “Lets jump in!” everybody responds “Great idea!”, so you bound into the air and just before landing in the water you turn and see that...
Nelson Delegation to Visit Sister City of Izu-shi in Japan
by Contributor on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 6:50pm

A community delegation will travel to Japan in mid-March to mark the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Nelson and Izu-shi, formerly known as Shuzenji.
 
Many Nelson residents will remember student exchanges in the past. This will be the first multigenerational delegation in many years. The delegation will include a variety of community members,...

Sports Headlines

Bombers roll out red carpet on Junior Basketball Tourney at the Hangar
by Nelson Daily Sports on Friday Feb 03 2017

The L.V. Rogers Bombers take to the floor this weekend for the annual Junior Boy's Basketball Tournament beginning Friday at the Hangar.

The Bombers welcome teams from Grand Forks, J. Lloyd Crowe in Trail, Mount Sentinel, Nakusp and Stanley Humphries Rockers of Castlegar.

The tournament is divided into two pools of three teams playing a round robin draw to determine playoff...
So what's it going to be Leafs?
by Nelson Daily Sports on Thursday Feb 02 2017

Sure it would be nice to knock off the perennial favourite in the first round of the playoffs, but that has been a hurdle the Nelson Leafs have failed to accomplish since the years of Simon Wheeldon behind the bench.

So the goal for the Green and White in the next three weeks has to be win as many games needed to overtake the Grand Forks Border Bruins for third spot in the Murdoch...
Community News

Welcome to the Megaphone. This is your place to post the news that matters to you. If someone's getting married or getting born, this is the place to let your community know. If you want to thank someone for a good turn or lambaste the noisy, nosy, or woefully ignorant, do it here. Basically, anything you think your community need to know about: use the megaphone and make yourself heard. Now blast away...

Columbia Basin Trust program helps strengthen environmental well-being

by CBT on 02 Feb 2017
Columbia Basin Trust program helps strengthen environmental well-being

Forty-nine projects were approved for funding in 2016 with a combined total of $1.07 million from Columbia Basin Trust's Environment Grants program.

The projects address one or more of the program’s four goals: Ecosystems, Climate, Water and Environmental Education.
 
“We know residents value a healthy environment,” said Tim Hicks, Columbia Basin Trust Manager, Water and Environment.

Kootenay elders celebrated in new book

by Contributor on 31 Jan 2017
Kootenay elders celebrated in new book

When Nelson author Lee Reid set out to learn about elders and aging in the West Kootenay, she was unprepared for the richness and complexity of the stories she heard. Before long, interviews about gardening, cooking, and collective wisdom began to take root.

Regional News

A solo skier with a sprained knee; Rossland SAR to the rescue

by Sara Golling on 01 Feb 2017
in
It's cold out there. Where's a cabin when you need one? Not too far away, fortunately.

The Rossland Range Recreation Site's day-use shelters are mostly used by hikers, bikers, skiers and snowshoers to warm up in while they toast their cheese sandwiches on a stove.  But on January 31, the new Sunspot Cabin also provided warmth and shelter for an injured skier while she waited for help to arrive.

Speed dating? Try Skied Dating!

by Contributor on 01 Feb 2017
in
The chairlift can be a fine place to meet people.

Are you tired of riding in the singles line? Skied Dating returns this February with two events to choose from. Head to RED Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, or Whitewater Ski Resort on Sunday, Feb. 12 to experience a fun and easy way to meet other singles who also love to ski or snowboard.

Provincial & National

Canada matters on World Wetlands Day

by Dan Kraus on 02 Feb 2017
in
Canada is a country of wetlands, swamps, fens, marshes and bogs – all of which cover about 13 percent.

Canada proudly has a wetland engineer as its national animal. While other nations have picked wetland wildlife, such as Finland’s whooper swan or Pakistan’s Indus crocodile, only our Canadian beaver reshapes the land by making it hold more water.

By damming small creeks and streams, Canada’s five to 10 million plus beavers build and maintain millions of acres of shallow ponds and meadows across our country. These are not only good for beavers but for other species ranging from moose to wood ducks.

Wage premium for government employees over comparable private-sector workers hits 13.4 per cent in Ontario

by The Fraser Institute on 02 Feb 2017
in
Eight of 10 government employees in Ontario (79.7 per cent) are covered by a defined benefit pension plan.

Government employees in Ontario get higher wages, on average, than comparable workers in the private sector and they retire earlier and take more days off per year, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

