Latest Headlines

Hawks Ghirardosi sinks Leafs in Overtime
by Bruce Fuhr on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 6:08pm

Good teams find ways to win.

And taking a look at the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League standings, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks are one of those good teams.

As a matter of...

No one seriously injured after vehicle ends up in Grohman Park pond
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 1:48pm

Current job market sluggish but long-range forecast positive: province
by Timothy Schafer on Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 8:30pm

The cold wind of winter might be blowing in snow to the West Kootenay-Boundary region, but it also may be bringing with it some good news on the labour front.

According to recent...

Charges Laid in Crawford Bay Cheetah Incident
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 4:30pm

Two people have been charged after a cheetah was seen wandering the roadside by a motorist on Highway 3A near Kootenay Bay in December 2015.

The Conservation Office Service Facebook page said man and woman have been charged with one count each under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation.

The Facebook page said both individuals have a first appearance date of February 17, 2017...
Multi-million dollar Hall Street project’s phase two could begin in spring: consultant
by Timothy Schafer on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 9:41am

When the calendar flips to 2017 the second phase of the multi-million dollar Hall Street project is expected to click into action.

The city has begun discussion with its consultant on the details and the timeline on how to pull off the $6.3-million project, with the start of construction (dependent on funding) earmarked for early April.

Kelowna’s WSP...

Bruins explode for five unanswered to dump Leafs 5-1
by Nelson Daily Sports on Friday Dec 30 2016

Nelson scored first, but the Border Bruins followed with five of their own as the Boundary City squad dumped the Leafs 5-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday night in Grand Forks.

The game was the first for the two Murdoch Division teams following a two-week Christmas break.

Noah Lemoine scored twice while Trey Mason, Silas Johnson and...
Leafs host Nitehawks in annual New Year's Eve Clash
by Nelson Daily Sports on Thursday Dec 29 2016

As common as octopi hitting the ice in Detroit for a Red Wings NHL game, the Nelson Leafs teams host hockey games with a New Year’s Day twist.

The tradition began during the Western International Hockey League days when the Senior Maple Leafs clashed with archrival Spokane Jets in the annual New Year’s Day clash.

After the Senior Maple Leafs folded, the tradition was...
Winlaw hosts Ice Carving Event in New Year

by Contributor on 29 Dec 2016
Ever have an urge to carve something in ice?

On Saturday, January 7th the Slocan Valley Arts Council will be sponsoring a Winter Ice Day in front of Sleep is For Sissies in Winlaw from 10 a.m. to  4 p.m.

This is a free event which will be hosted by three internationally known ice sculptors who just happen to live in the Slocan Valley.

Peter Vogelaar of the Winlaw Ice Sculpting Team will be providing all the tools and instruction to get a lucky group of people on their way to creating a masterpiece in ice in a matter of hours.

Kalesnikoff employees adopt 28 Nelson families through Salvation Army

by Contributor on 23 Dec 2016
Kalesnikoff employees adopt 28 Nelson families through Salvation Army

Kalesnikoff Lumber Company has long history in the community, and this year, employees at the Thrums-based wood products manufacturer wanted to give back in a big way: providing Christmas gifts and meals to 28 families in need.

“Those of us with steady, well-paying jobs are lucky, and we wanted to help out the folks who are struggling right now - especially kids, so we partnered with the Salvation Army in Nelson,” said Brad Mason, Dryside Manager at Kalesnikoff.

Pre-Christmas crash prompts police to caution against using cruise control on winter roads

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Dec 2016
CFD first responders used the Jaws of Life to rescue a trapped motorist.

A single vehicle accident Dec. 23 has police reminding motorists not to use cruise control in current weather conditions.

Deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio said the call came in at 11:22 a.m. to attend a single-vehicle roll over on Hwy 3A near the airport.

“The ambulance was already on scene – the vehicle had rolled down the bank off the southbound lane, and the occupant was trapped inside,” Lattanzio said. “We determined the level of urgency – the patient appeared to be stable and conscious, with no real life-threatening issues.”

Business hosts Customer Appreciation Night at Salmo Ski Hill

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Dec 2016
Night skiing provides an appealing ambiance for locals ~ photo courtesy Salmo Ski Hill

The entire local public can benefit from a Customer Appreciation Night being held at the Salmo Ski Hill Jan. 6 by Speedy Auto Glass.

Speedy’s Stephanie Syme said she and her partner bought the Castlegar company in April of 2016, and since then have enjoyed a lot of support from their customers – and now they want to pay it forward.

Steady growth continues for B.C.’s tourism sector

by Contributor on 29 Dec 2016
Improved air access connecting B.C. to Australia, China, Mexico and the United Kingdom have contributed to this growth.

In the first 10 months of 2016, nearly 4.9 million international visitors came to British Columbia.

The latest international overnight visitor numbers from Statistics Canada from January to October 2016 indicate a 12.2% increase over the same 10-month period last year, which translates to 531,431 more visitors to the province.

Month-over-month statistics show a 12.1% increase in October 2016 over October 2015. Other notable increases from key markets include:

Advice for BC's Political Parties

by Dermod Travis on 27 Dec 2016
A little advice for B.C.'s political parties to consider in their on-going quest for self-improvement.

2016 is almost a wrap and – safe to say – one for the books.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, though, it's time for a few New Year's resolutions for B.C.'s political parties to consider in their on-going quest for self-improvement.

1.   Anticipate more, scramble less

A line from Carly Simon's Anticipation sums this one up: “We can never know about the days to come, but we think about them anyway.”

