Top Stories

RDCK concerned with flooding — some Creston homes damaged
by Nelson Daily Staff on Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 3:00pm

read more
IH announces RPF for new residential care beds in Nelson
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 7:32pm

read more

Latest Headlines

Accident closes Highway 6 north of Crescent Valley
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 8:31pm

Highway 6 near Slocan Park was closed Thursday afternoon following a two vehicle accident.

Reports say the accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. when a northbound pickup truck lost control and went into the lane of the oncoming logging truck, sending the logging truck down an embankment approximately 10 kilometers north of the Highway 3A/6 Junction.

The pickup truck was...
Teenager uttering threats at Mount Sentinel Grad sentenced
by Nelson Daily Staff on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 9:06pm

The teenager who threatened people at Mount Sentinel High School in June of 2016 was sentenced to time served and three years probation at Nelson Courthouse Tuesday.

Denver Sky, 18, was found guilty of two counts of uttering threats. He has spent the equivalent of five months in jail while in custody.

In June 2016, RCMP was alerted to a possible threat at the school, located 20...

Sports Headlines

Leafs too much for Braves, outlast visitors 6-2 Sunday
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 15 2017

When a team outshoots the opposition by almost a 3-1 margin, eventually cracks will begin to show in the castle wall.

Nelson scored three unanswered goals in the third period to dump the Spokane Braves 6-2 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Sunday afternoon at the NDCC Arena.

The win enables Nelson to retain its second-place spot in the Murdoch standings, three...
Defending BC Senior Champs advance after capturing Okanagan Regional Playdown
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 15 2017

The Bob Ursel rink of Kelowna, with half the rink from the West Kootenay, began defence of its 2016 BC Senior Men's Curling title by sweeping past the competition during regional playdowns Sunday in Kelowna.

Ursel, third Dave Stephenson, Trail second Don Freschi and Nelson lead Fred Thomson, defeated Mark Longworth of Vernon 4-1 Sunday in the B Final to clinch the Okanagan berth....
more sports

Community News

Welcome to the Megaphone. This is your place to post the news that matters to you. If someone's getting married or getting born, this is the place to let your community know. If you want to thank someone for a good turn or lambaste the noisy, nosy, or woefully ignorant, do it here. Basically, anything you think your community need to know about: use the megaphone and make yourself heard. Now blast away...

It's back — EcoSociety Winter Markets return

by Contributor on 15 Jan 2017
It's back — EcoSociety Winter Markets return

The West Kootenay EcoSociety is bringing back its series of Winter Markets to Nelson.

These markets will take place on January 28, February 25 and March 25 at Hart Hall (501 Carbonate St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All of the products that will be on offer are hand-made locally so you know you are supporting the local economy when you shop at these markets

Letter: Thank you Nelson so much for your support

by Letters to the ... on 12 Jan 2017
Letter: Thank you Nelson so much for your support

To The Editor:

more community news

Regional News

BCNU President says Thursday’s shooting at Boundary District Hospital could have been much worse

by Boundary Sentinel on 13 Jan 2017
in
A man walked who walked into Boundary District Hospital Thursday and shot himself is now being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.
Nurses and front-line staff who work at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into the emergency room on Thursday evening, pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The victim was airlifted to a Vancouver-area hospital and his condition is unknown.

Rossland Search and Rescue: local heroes

by Rossland Telegraph on 12 Jan 2017
in
It's all very well in the daylight, but not so much when the headlamp packs it in at night. (This picture does not represent the location of the rescue.)

On Wenesday, January 11, a lone skier was enjoying the beautiful, but rather cold, evening on Record Ridge.  The temperature was about minus 20 C. or perhaps even lower up there. Night falls early, and the moon was bright.  But when it came time to find a way back down the mountain, the moon was not quite bright enough, especially where there were trees shading the route, and the skier's headlamp stopped working.  Fortunately, his cell phone was functioning and he was able to call 911.

Provincial & National

Money makes the world go around

by Dermod Travis on 15 Jan 2017
in
It appears for politicians, time is money.

After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians or at least those that can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.

It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.

In political slang better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin pay-to-play.

Government workers in B.C. paid 7.4 per cent higher wages than comparable private-sector workers

by The Fraser Institute on 12 Jan 2017
in
The study finds that government employees in B.C.—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—received 7.4 per cent higher wages, on average.

Government workers in B.C. receive 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than comparable workers in the private sector, and enjoy much more generous non-wage benefits, too, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Virtual Paperboy

Let our virtual paperboy deliver an issue to your inbox every week, FREE! You don't even have to tip him!

Contact The Nelson Daily

Owner/Editor: Bruce Fuhr

Email: editor@thenelsondaily.com or sports@thenelsondaily.com
Phone: 250-354-7025

Sales Rep: Deb Fuhr
Phone: 250-509-0825
email: fuhrdeb@gmail.com

 

 

 