Top Stories

RDCK directors make Castlegar mayor’s day
by John Boivin on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 7:06pm

The mayor of Castlegar got a big boost Thursday from directors of the Regional District of the Central Kootenay during the monthly board meeting, when he came looking for support for improvements...

read more
RDCK January Board Meeting Highlights
by Contributor on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 6:22pm

The Regional District of Central Kootenay held its first director's meeting of 2017 at board room on Lakeside Drive in Nelson.

Here are a few of the highlights of the Thursday meeting...

read more
RCMP report trio rescued after becoming lost in back country
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 1:51pm

Three men are safe after being rescued from the back country by Search and Rescue RCMP Sergeant Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment said in a media release...

read more

Latest Headlines

UPDATED: Slow moving traffic through West Kootenay/Boundary region
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 7:03am

Now that Environment Canada has lifted a Snowfall Warning that hovered over the West Kootenay/Boundary region for most of Wednesday, residents can now concentrate on digging out of the 20-plus centimeter dump that hit the area.

And what also comes with that digging out is the massive road interruptions throughout the region, starting at the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Grand Forks...
Letter: Take Off Blinders Because Wolf Is At The Door
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 7:14am

To The Editor:

Climate science makes rapid advancements while many national policies move backwards. Tragically, we have already entered the rapidly increasing phase of climate change, in which impacts increase nonlinearly. Until recently, we have been protected by the inherent strength of the environment: it can withstand a lot of punishment before it begins...

Sports Headlines

KI holds special meeting to discuss league expansion Sunday in Castlegar
by Nelson Daily Sports on Thursday Jan 19 2017

If you build it, they will come.

It appears the movie Field of Dreams, substituting Kootenay International Junior Hockey League President Bill Ohlhausen for actor Kevin Costner, will make a special showing during a meeting of the Board of Governors Sunday in Castlegar.

The KIJHL has been building since the league started in 1966. And now the Junior B league is...
Nelson joins the Minor Hockey Week celebrations
by Nelson Daily Sports on Tuesday Jan 17 2017

 The idea, believe it or not, to celebrate Minor Hockey with a weeklong string of events got its start in Trail during the late 1950s.

Trail Director Charlie Maclean organized Canada's first Minor Hockey Week at Cominco Arena in Trail, promoting it with the slogan: "Don't SEND your boy to play hockey - TAKE him!"

In 1958, Canadian Amateur Hockey Association...
more sports

Community News

Welcome to the Megaphone. This is your place to post the news that matters to you. If someone's getting married or getting born, this is the place to let your community know. If you want to thank someone for a good turn or lambaste the noisy, nosy, or woefully ignorant, do it here. Basically, anything you think your community need to know about: use the megaphone and make yourself heard. Now blast away...

Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series presents a Brazilian Music Night

by Contributor on 20 Jan 2017
Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series presents a Brazilian Music Night

The Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series kicks off 2017 with an evening of Brazilian jazz as part of the Brazilian Music Night Saturday, January 28th at the Shambhala Music & Performance Hall (10th and Elwyn).

Headlining the evening is vocalist Laura Landsberg and her quartet of local musicians — Don Clark, trumpet, Paul Landsberg, guitar, Rob Fahie, bass and Steven Parish, drums.

Wetland Open House and Site Tour Sunday in Meadow Creek

by Contributor on 18 Jan 2017
Wetland Open House and Site Tour Sunday in Meadow Creek

BC Wildlife Federation is holding an Open House and Site Tour for the Wetland Restoration Projects that have been taking place in partnership with private landowners in Meadow Creek. 

A presentation by international wetland restoration specialist Tom Biebighauser will take place at the Lardeau Valley Community Club at 1 p.m.

This will be followed by a site tour of active restoration (departing from hall at 2:30 p.m).

Where: Lardeau Valley Community Club – 13429 Highway 31 (Across HWY from Lardeau Forest Products), Meadow Creek, BC

more community news

Regional News

Grand Forks to join thousands in Women's March against discrimination

by Shara JJ Cooper on 19 Jan 2017
in
Saturday, Grand Forks residents will join other Women's March on Washington rallies.

This Saturday, Grand Forks residents will rally in support of the Women's March on Washington. The march will begin at 10 a.m. in Gyro Park, next to the Grand Forks and District Public Library. Hot beverages will be available while participants listen to a few speakers before they start the march around the downtown core. 

Boundary MLA leads provincial study of rural education; open house planned

by Timothy Schafer on 18 Jan 2017
in
This review will explore rural school funding and educational practices, as well as the role educational programs and schools play in rural communities across the province.

The future of rural education is being investigated online with the Boundary’s MLA at the helm as the province tries to develop a new education strategy for areas outside its major urban areas.

Led by Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson — Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Education — an online discussion about the meaning and the future of rural education is now winding down, but an open house will be staged in Trail on Feb. 24 (6-8 p.m., site yet to be determined) to gather more feedback.

Provincial & National

Bernie Sanders' style grassroots fundraising it's not

by Dermod Travis on 19 Jan 2017
in
In a statement, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016.

Mere hours before the New York Times went to press with its look at the B.C. Liberal party's ethical scorecard, the party chose to get its 2016 fundraising results out ahead of the storm.

One last chance at political counter-spin and what a marvel of spin it was. U.S. Republican party strategist Karl Rove would have been proud.

In a statement released on Friday, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016, with 9,324 individuals and 1,876 corporations making donations.

BC Coroners Service Releases 2017 Illicit Drug Death Numbers

by Contributor on 18 Jan 2017
in
The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914.

The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. continues to increase each month with December numbers the highest ever recorded in a single month in the province, according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service.

Provisional data show that a total of 142 persons died as a result of illicit drug use during the month of December, an average of nine every two days.

The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914, an increase of almost 80% over the number of deaths in the previous year.

Virtual Paperboy

Let our virtual paperboy deliver an issue to your inbox every week, FREE! You don't even have to tip him!

Contact The Nelson Daily

Owner/Editor: Bruce Fuhr

Email: editor@thenelsondaily.com or sports@thenelsondaily.com
Phone: 250-354-7025

Sales Rep: Deb Fuhr
Phone: 250-509-0825
email: fuhrdeb@gmail.com

 

 

 