Latest Headlines

Nelson-Creston Greens gets boost as party leader Andrew Weaver visits riding
by Nelson Daily Staff on Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 1:15pm

Green candidate for Nelson-Creston Kim Charlesworth is about to get a big push in her efforts to dethrone current MLA Michelle Mungall this week as party leader Andrew Weaver pays a visit to the...

UPDATED: Environment Canada continues Snowfall Warning — Sunday
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, February 3, 2017 - 5:34pm

It just keeps coming, and coming . . ..

Environment Canada said the weekend snowfall warning will continue Sunday with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm expected for the West Kootenay region....

Wildlife groups irked by possible wolf-cull plan around Revelstoke
by John Boivin on Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 7:07pm

The Valhalla Wilderness Society wants to know if the government is planning a wolf cull in the Revelstoke area based on the recommendations of a report the environmental group says is fatally...

Letter: Thumbs down on City of Nelson new garbage plan
by Letters to the ... on Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 1:35pm

To The Editor:

I cannot believe the new system that City Hall has instituted now with garbage pick up.

First garbage was included with my taxes and then the city decides to charge as they think that the service is not paying for itself. No proof was ever given of such a monetary loss. Now the new mode is to leave your garbage in a bag by the curb or lane...
YRB issues public warning to travel with care as winter storm strikes
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, February 3, 2017 - 1:33pm

Marc Dale Operations Manager at Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. for Southeast Kootenay is advising the public to drive with care on the highways in the region as Mother Nature strikes with another winter storm this weekend.

"We are forecasted to receive steady snowfall throughout our region for the next four days," Dale said in media release Friday.

"...

Fraser, Strohman power Wolves to Junior Bomber Invitational Title
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Feb 05 2017

Liam Fraser and Kyle Strohmann combined for 40 points to lead the Grand Forks Wolves to a 65-53 victory over Stanley Humphries Rockers of Castlegar in the final of the Bomber Junior Boy's Invitational Saturday at the L.V. Rogers Hangar.

Strohman, playing most of the game in foul trouble, finished with a game-high 23 points while Fraser, lights out from behind the three-point line,...
Bombers roll out red carpet on Junior Basketball Tourney at the Hangar
by Nelson Daily Sports on Friday Feb 03 2017

The L.V. Rogers Bombers take to the floor this weekend for the annual Junior Boy's Basketball Tournament beginning Friday at the Hangar.

The Bombers welcome teams from Grand Forks, J. Lloyd Crowe in Trail, Mount Sentinel, Nakusp and Stanley Humphries Rockers of Castlegar.

The tournament is divided into two pools of three teams playing a round robin draw to determine playoff...
Kootenay Cadets attend Sports Weekend in Castlegar

by Contributor on 05 Feb 2017
The weekend of 27-29 January 2017 was a busy two days for local Kootenay cadets, with over 160 youth and 24 adult supervisors from Grand Forks, Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Fernie, Invermere, Golden and Sparwood converging on Selkirk College for a weekend of fitness, fun and leadership activities.
 

FortisBC hosts information session regarding buildings South Slocan facility

by Nelson Daily Staff on 05 Feb 2017
FortisBC is hosting an information session in collaboration with the Friends of South Slocan Staff House to discuss options for buildings at its South Slocan facility.

FortisBC is currently in the process of building new operations center in Castlegar.

This present South Slocna site has been important to electricity operations in the region for more than 100 years and will continue to play an important role into the future.

FortisBC believes this has been a popular area for the community in South Slocan.  

A solo skier with a sprained knee; Rossland SAR to the rescue

by Sara Golling on 01 Feb 2017
in
It's cold out there. Where's a cabin when you need one? Not too far away, fortunately.

The Rossland Range Recreation Site's day-use shelters are mostly used by hikers, bikers, skiers and snowshoers to warm up in while they toast their cheese sandwiches on a stove.  But on January 31, the new Sunspot Cabin also provided warmth and shelter for an injured skier while she waited for help to arrive.

Speed dating? Try Skied Dating!

by Contributor on 01 Feb 2017
in
The chairlift can be a fine place to meet people.

Are you tired of riding in the singles line? Skied Dating returns this February with two events to choose from. Head to RED Mountain Resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, or Whitewater Ski Resort on Sunday, Feb. 12 to experience a fun and easy way to meet other singles who also love to ski or snowboard.

Government charges up incentives for zero-emission vehicles

by Contributor on 05 Feb 2017
in
Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett (center) announced a $40 million investment to encourage British Columbians to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett Friday announced an investment of $40 million to encourage British Columbians to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support investment in made-in-B.C. green technology.

“Zero-emission vehicles are clean, quiet and reliable, and help drivers reduce fuel and maintenance costs and tailpipe emissions, and are a growing economic sector in the province,” said Bennett.

Canada matters on World Wetlands Day

by Dan Kraus on 02 Feb 2017
in
Canada is a country of wetlands, swamps, fens, marshes and bogs – all of which cover about 13 percent.

Canada proudly has a wetland engineer as its national animal. While other nations have picked wetland wildlife, such as Finland’s whooper swan or Pakistan’s Indus crocodile, only our Canadian beaver reshapes the land by making it hold more water.

By damming small creeks and streams, Canada’s five to 10 million plus beavers build and maintain millions of acres of shallow ponds and meadows across our country. These are not only good for beavers but for other species ranging from moose to wood ducks.

