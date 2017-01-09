Other News Stories
-
by Nelson Daily Staff on Wednesday Jan 04 2017
-
by Nelson Daily Staff on Tuesday Jan 03 2017
-
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday Jan 02 2017
-
by Letters to the ... on Monday Jan 02 2017
Opinions
-
by The Fraser Institute on Thursday Jan 05 2017
-
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday Jan 04 2017
-
by Sara Golling on Wednesday Jan 04 2017
-
by Dermod Travis on Wednesday Jan 04 2017
-
by David Suzuki on Wednesday Jan 04 2017
Image Galleries
Latest Poll
Classified Ads
Latest Headlines
|
by Timothy Schafer on Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 8:47pm
The deadly problem with fentanyl overdoses grew in 2016 in the Kootenay-Boundary, but it is still lower than the regional and provincial rate, says an Interior Health official.
Gillian Frosst, epidemiologist with Interior Health, said the fentanyl problem is growing more common in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and it increased in 2016.
“The incidence of illicit drug...
|
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 8:35pm
To The Editor:
The year 2016 looks to go down as the warmest year on record. However the New Year brings reasons for optimism.
A new public opinion research survey of Canadians conducted by Abacus Data, shows 70% support a transition from fossil fuel reliance as quickly as possible, including half in Alberta, to cleaner, lower-carbon sources of energy....
Sports Headlines
|
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 08 2017
The Osoyoos Rattlers busted out to a 25-13 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 76-57 victory over the home town Bombers in the final of the L.V. Rogers Senior Boy’s Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon at the Hangar.
Shooting guard Arshdeep Gill scored 20 points and Gurlal Dhaliwal added 25 to power Rattlers to the title.
Osoyoos, ranked seventh...
|
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 08 2017
The Leafs march back to the upper echelon in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is taking longer than expected after Nelson suffered its second loss during a 10-game home stand thought to be the team’s chance to make a run up the standings as the season winds down.
Thomas Cankovic scored with 44 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Creston Valley Thunder...