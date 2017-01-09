Latest Headlines

Top Stories

City asked to consider municipal composting program
by Timothy Schafer on Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 3:39pm

Proponents of composting in Nelson have asked the city to create a new position to deal with the growing amount of food waste entering into the municipal waste system.

Bruce Edson has asked...

Nelson welcomes New Year's Baby — six pound Rikka Gabriel
by Nelson Daily Staff on Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:45am

Fentanyl a growing problem with more overdose deaths in Kootenay-Boundary in 2016
by Timothy Schafer on Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 8:47pm

The deadly problem with fentanyl overdoses grew in 2016 in the Kootenay-Boundary, but it is still lower than the regional and provincial rate, says an Interior Health official.

Gillian Frosst, epidemiologist with Interior Health, said the fentanyl problem is growing more common in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and it increased in 2016.

“The incidence of illicit drug...
Letter: New Year, same fight against climate change
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 8:35pm

To The Editor:

The year 2016 looks to go down as the warmest year on record. However the New Year brings reasons for optimism.

A new public opinion research survey of Canadians conducted by Abacus Data, shows 70% support a transition from fossil fuel reliance as quickly as possible, including half in Alberta, to cleaner, lower-carbon sources of energy....

Rattlers rock Bombers to capture LVR Sr. Boys Tourney Title
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 08 2017

The Osoyoos Rattlers busted out to a 25-13 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 76-57 victory over the home town Bombers in the final of the L.V. Rogers Senior Boy’s Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon at the Hangar.

Shooting guard Arshdeep Gill scored 20 points and Gurlal Dhaliwal added 25 to power Rattlers to the title.

Osoyoos, ranked seventh...
Leafs taking slow road up Murdoch standings ladder, split weekend home series
by Nelson Daily Sports on Sunday Jan 08 2017

The Leafs march back to the upper echelon in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is taking longer than expected after Nelson suffered its second loss during a 10-game home stand thought to be the team’s chance to make a run up the standings as the season winds down.

Thomas Cankovic scored with 44 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Creston Valley Thunder...
Amnesty International Book Club celebrated great Canadian novels

by Contributor on 08 Jan 2017
Fiction has a way of opening doors and new understanding in unexpected ways. The Nelson Public Library and Nelson’s Amnesty International group have teamed up to celebrate the role of literature in human rights issues with a book club that embraces popular novels and great discussions.
 
The first Nelson AI Book Club meets Tuesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. in the Library. Everyone is welcome.

Osprey Air Cadet receives Long Service Award

by Contributor on 08 Jan 2017
Flight Sergeant Jasper Taylor of 561 Osprey Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Nelson was recently recognized for his Long Service Medal during a ceremony last week.
 
This is the second medal for Flight Sergeant Taylor.  In 2016, Taylor received the Lord Strathcona Medal.

Restrictions and Delays at Northport Bridge

by Rossland Telegraph on 08 Jan 2017
in
The bridge at Northport

The 1500-foot-long bridge at Northport  on State Route 25, five miles south of the US-Canada border,  is open to single-lane, alternating  traffic only,  with no over-legal-weight or wide-load vehicles permitted; restrictions are in force 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are expected to remain in place for up to six months.

21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar

by Trail Champion on 04 Jan 2017
in
Influenza outbreaks are plaguing longterm care facilities in the Interior Health region, including ones in Castlegar and Trail, according to Pamela De Bruin, IH manager for Communicable Diseases and Immunization Programs.

B.C. extends free HPV coverage to boys

by Contributor on 08 Jan 2017
in
The program is being expanded to Grade 6 Boys to improve protection against a range of HPV-caused cancers that affect both females and males.

Beginning this September, British Columbia will become the latest province to provide the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to boys, as part of B.C.’s publicly funded immunization program, Health Minister Terry Lake announced Friday.

“We need to do everything we can to help girls and boys grow up to be healthy adults,” said Lake.

First step after BCTF's landmark court win sees Province provides $50 million to hire teachers

by Nelson Daily Staff on 05 Jan 2017
in
Hopefully the winner in Thursday's announcement will be the students in the classroom. — Photo courtesy BC Government website

Surprisingly, two sides that have battled tooth and nail for more than a decade have reached an agreement to inject some life, and much needed funding, into the public school system.

The BC Teachers Federation has reached agreement with the BC Public School Employers' Association and government on an interim measure to immediately create more than 1,000 new teaching positions — 1,100 according to the Liberal government — while discussions continue on full restoration of teachers' unconstitutionally stripped collective agreement language. 

