Other News Stories
by Nelson Daily Staff on Sunday Jan 22 2017
by Timothy Schafer on Sunday Jan 22 2017
by John Boivin on Sunday Jan 22 2017
by Nelson Daily Staff on Saturday Jan 21 2017
Opinions
by David Suzuki on Wednesday Jan 25 2017
by Sara Golling on Wednesday Jan 25 2017
by Dick Cannings MP on Monday Jan 23 2017
by Dermod Travis on Thursday Jan 19 2017
by Letters to the ... on Wednesday Jan 18 2017
Latest Headlines
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:23pm
The owners of Whitewater Ski Resort, Knee Deep Developments Ltd. made a significant announcement Monday that the company has purchased a brand new Leitner-Poma fixed-grip quad chairlift ready for installation during the 2017 offseason.
The new quad lift, expected to operational in December of 2017, would replace the existing two-person Summit Chair, which is one of the original...
by Nelson Daily Staff on Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 8:52pm
Nelson, located in the Selkirk Mountains is a city that got its start during the silver rush in the late 1800s.
The influx in interest in the Queen City of the Kootenays garnered interest of many business, including the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The CIBC recently celebrated its 125 annivesary by presenting the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation a cheque for $5000....
Sports Headlines
by Contributor on Wednesday Jan 25 2017
For the first time ever the Cube Climbing Centre and The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) have joined forces to bring the annual Reel Rock film tour to Nelson, British Columbia.
The event, which showcases five rock climbing and mountaineering films from around the world, will be held at the Civic Theatre on Monday, January 30th at 7 p.m. and all proceeds will go...
by Nelson Daily Sports on Wednesday Jan 25 2017
Victoria Peebles and Leanne Kabatoff each scored baskets in overtime to power the Mount Sentinel Wildcats to a thrilling 46-40 victory over rival Nakusp Cougars in the final of the Cats Senior Girl’s High School Tournament this past weekend in the South Slocan.
Peebles snapped a 38-38 tie with the first basket of the extra period to power the host Wildcats to the Championship win...